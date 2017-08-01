Court keeps Great Lakes wolves on endangered species list - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Court keeps Great Lakes wolves on endangered species list

Posted:
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) -

A federal appeals court is keeping gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region on the endangered species list.

A panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday upheld a district judge's 2014 ruling that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had acted prematurely by removing federal protections from wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wolves had nearly disappeared from the region when they were designated as endangered in the 1970s. They now total about 3,800.

Federal and state regulators say they've recovered and should be returned to state management, which could include allowing wolf hunting.

Environmental groups say they're still vulnerable.

The appeals panel said the government hadn't reasonably considered factors including loss of the wolf's historical range.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.