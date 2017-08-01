Countdown to Kickoff: Stratford looks to make comeback against Stanley-Boyd

The Stratford Tigers sported a 10-2 record last season, winning their first outright Marawood Conference Title since 2007.

"Wins and losses are great, but the memories these guys make together is way more important," Tigers head coach Jason Tubbs said.

The Tigers reached the second round of WIAA playoffs, but their season was cut short after falling to Durand 21-7.

"We had some things to work on," offensive guard Aiden Hoffman said. "We had a really good senior class, so this year we're going to count on the younger guys to step up, but I think they have what it takes."

In order to get back to the level they were at last season, Tubbs says it's going to take a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work, especially after losing a chunk of seniors.

One of Stratford's losses last season was in the first game to Stanley-Boyd. The Orioles defeated the Tigers 35-7, and in just a few weeks the two teams will face each other once again in the season opener.

"We're going to do our best to try and contain their speed and their experience," Tubbs said. "They are well-coached. They're division 5 state champs not very long ago, so it's going to be a great battle for our guys. And hopefully our seniors can step up and accept the challenge. Our goal every week is just to be 1-0. If we can get enough of those, we'll make the playoffs."