Countdown to Kickoff: Wausau West focused on developing young team

With the first high school football Friday night just 17 days away, area teams were back on the field on Tuesday for the first day of practice.

The Wausau West Warriors are in year two under head coach Jason Foster.

The Warriors are coming off a 5-4 record. They made the playoffs last season, despite losing their starting QB Chandler Fochs to an injury, but the storyline for Wausau West this season is it's youth.

"Somewhere along the way we lost that killer instinct," Foster said. "I think one of the big things for us is to focus on offense. To score touchdowns as opposed to kicking field goals. We had a great field goal kicker last year, but we used him too much. We want to punch the ball in the end zone."

West lost 27 seniors from last year's team, but still has significant potential in it's skilled positions.

"We have to take what leadership and what experience we have right now and implement it to our young guys," Warriors tight end Grant Hill said. "It's our job to coach them up and get them ready to feel what it's like to step out on the field on a Friday night."

Now, it's just a matter of getting those guys ready to play.