Antigo woman, 22, charged in fatal hit-and-run

A 22-year-old Antigo woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run after she ran over and killed a 45-year-old man, according to a Langlade County criminal complaint.

Kayla Rauhut faces up to 25 years behind bars if found guilty.

Antigo Police say Rauhut hit Kevin Harris on Friday at 2:17 a.m. outside Taphouse Bar on the 600 block of Edison Street in Antigo.

Court records show Rauhut lives five blocks from the scene.

When officers arrived, they say she had left the scene on foot.

A witness told authorities Rauhut hit Harris, got out of the car and went up to the victim and then got back in the car and backed up over him with her front tire, court records show.

A “disposable plastic cup” was found in the center console of the abandoned car, police say.

Police found Rauhut just a few blocks from the scene and officials say she initially denied driving and asked the officer if Harris was OK.

She posted a $2,500 bond. Rauhut is set to appear in court again later this month.

Her attorney did not want to comment on the case.