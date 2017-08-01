UPDATE: Weather likely not a factor in fatal Price County plane crash

PRICE COUNTY (WAOW) - Weather was likely not the cause of a Price County plane crash that killed six people in July, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report shows the Cessna 421 aircraft broke up at about 10,000 feet, and crashed nose first into the ground near Catawba July 1st.

Parts of the plane were spread out over a large area, and the engine's impact left a 9-foot crater.

The crash happened not long after the pilot asked air traffic control about weather conditions.

The NTSB says there was no weather in the area. The closest storm was 25 miles away.

The six were headed from Illinois to Warroad, Minnesota, on their way to a Canadian fishing trip.

The NTSB report didn't give a cause and the crash remains under investigation.