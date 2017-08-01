Wisconsin company holds 'chip party' to microchip workers

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Employees of a Wisconsin technology company who received a microchip implant in their hand say the experience was only a brief sting.

Three Square Market , also known as 32M, says 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a "chip party" at company headquarters in River Falls on Tuesday.

Melissa Timmins, vice president of sales at 32M, says she was initially apprehensive but decided to try out the chip that will allow employees to open doors, log onto computers or buy breakroom snacks by simply waving their hand. Timmins hopes to eventually use it to get into her car or go shopping.

Company leaders say this is the first U.S. appearance of technology already available in Europe. Three Square Market paid for the $300 microchips.

The company says the chip is FDA approved. It is removed "similar to a splinter."

A reporter from our Milwaukee affiliate WISN is covering the "chip party." Tim Elliott had a chip implanted and tweeted that it "hurt a bit ... like a mean pinch."

