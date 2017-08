A great deal of preparation goes into making the Wisconsin Valley Fair as fun and safe as possible.

Each ride goes through two major inspections.

"The State of Wisconsin comes through, and they've already inspected us here," said Pat Repp of North American Midway Entertainment. "And we have personal inspectors on the lot that inspect every ride before they're ready to open."

Repp said fair-goers have nothing to worry about.

"People that are coming to the fair this week should not be concerned one minute about safety, because we've got it taken care of," he said.

The fair runs through Sunday.