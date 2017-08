Hundreds of people checked out the Wisconsin Valley Fair Tuesday as the gates officially opened.

This is the 149th year of the summer event in Wausau. According to fair leaders, the Wisconsin Valley Fair is one of the oldest and largest agricultural fairs in the state.

Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley and Tony Schumacher stopped by the grounds to have some fun Tuesday.

They learned what the Ag Discovery Barn has to offer this year and they also became friends with some chickens.