MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) - One person was injured after driving off Interstate 39 in Marathon County Tuesday.

It happened at about 6:22 p.m. at the Highway 29 ramp.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff's office, the car left the exit ramp leading to HWY 29 and flipped over.

The driver was the only person in the car. They were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.