Around 50 people gathered at J. Gumbo's in Wausau to sing about beer Tuesday evening.

The group is called Wausau Ale Assemblage, a local chapter of a national Beer Choir.

Members are given "hymnals," or music binders, that contain 20 beer-themed tunes. Each chapter has the option to add songs to the repertoire.

This was their first performance, but they plan on doing it again in October.