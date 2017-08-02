Countdown to Kickoff: The "Tim Strehlow era" begins at D.C. Everest

The new era at D.C. Everest has officially begun.

Longtime Evergreens offensive coordinator Tim Strehlow is taking the program's reigns as it begins the 2017 season.

Strehlow, who graduated from Everest in 1995 and won a state title with the program as an assistant coach in 2003, replaces Luke Coenen as the team's new head coach - something he calls a "dream job."

"I'm just so excited to have the opportunity to step in and lead these guys," he said on Tuesday during his first practice as head coach. "Our coaching staff is really coming together and I'm just excited for the opportunity."

Strehlow's goal is to get Everest, a five-time state championship-winning program, back to the pinnacle. To do that, he's bringing some innovative changes.

Most notably, he's implemented shorter practices. In past years Everest would practiced for four-five hours during summer camp. Now he's shortened practice to two hours each day, but hopes to bring more energy to those workouts.

"I don't want a tired team," he said. "In order to go four hours, you have to turn down intensity... If you want kids to go hard, you have to have practice fairly short."

Strehlow believes his greatest attribute is the intense and upbeat attitude he brings to practice.

"What's different (from past years) is the energy he brings in," Kenny Yoder, who is expected to be D.C.E.'s starting quarterback, said Tuesday. "He's a great guy, he knows what he's doing and he's been though this program before... I think we'll be successful with him."

"I want to bring passion and enthusiasm and things like that," Strehlow said. "I'm hoping I can bring that to the table.

"I just want to have fun and I want these kids to have fun. I want to give them a great experience, something they're going to remember for the rest of their life."

