Angry bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom

MURFREESBORO, TN (WTVF) - Newlywed Kate Elizabeth Prichard spent her wedding night in jail. Sgt. Kyle Evans with the Murfreesboro Police Department said officers made the arrest after responding to a very unusual call from the Clarion Inn.

They arrived to find Prichard and her new husband arguing. It was just a few hours after they were married.

“Both were very uncooperative with authorities,” Evans said. “It was a witness that actually pointed us in the right direction.”

That witness told police the couple had been drinking and arguing outside the motel. Things escalated, and what Prichard allegedly did next shocked everyone.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” Evans said.

The gun did not discharge. There was no bullet. But the witness told police Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air, causing everyone to run from the scene.

Police arrived, first questioning the newlyweds, who said nothing was wrong. But after talking to witnesses, police did recover a shell casing and found what they believed to be Prichard’s weapon.

After the incident, Prichard went to the bathroom and disposed of the weapon, Evans said. Prichard is charged with aggravated domestic assault. She posted $15,000 bond. It’s uncertain whether the marriage will survive this ordeal.