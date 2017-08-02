School named after famous coach can't find a coach - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

School named after famous coach can't find a coach

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Practice has begun for another football season in Wisconsin, but at one middle school in Green Bay, they don't have a team because they can't find any coaches.


It's ironic, because the school is named for the most famous Packers coach, Vince Lombardi.


For now, the school is allowing its students to play for another school.


"I was really looking forward to playing for them this season. It makes me mad that they don't have them, but I can still play football, so that's good," said student/athlete Alex Coniff.


The principal for Lombardi Middle School says they've been advertising the vacancies since last April, but no one has applied.

