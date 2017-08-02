$10K Giveaway launches on WAOW.com - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

$10K Giveaway launches on WAOW.com

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Does your family need new windows, a new deck or even a new bathroom? Newsline 9 and Tundraland want to make that happen!

Watch Wake Up Wisconsin each morning for a keyword and head here to enter. Don't see the entry form there? Try to enter on a desktop site.

You can catch the word twice each, weekdays from Aug. 2 through the 22. Head to WAOW.com and enter the keyword for a chance to qualify for the $10K Giveaway. 

There will be 15 qualifiers chosen. Each will receive a $100 Gift Card to the Packer Pro Shop that will be given out August 25 when the winner of the grand prize is chosen on Wake Up Wisconsin. All qualifiers must be present to win.

See the official rules here!

