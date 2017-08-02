Name of person in fatal Clark Co. crash released

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed Tuesday in an early morning crash.

According to a press release, Brian A. Culton Scheel, 19, of Merillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on USH 12 near Emer Lane in the Township of Mentor.

The truck entered the west ditch, rolled several times and stopped in a corn field. The driver was ejected, officials said.

Sheriff's officials said the call came in just before 12:15 a.m.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor and Culton Scheel wasn't wearing a seat belt.

This is the fifth traffic death in Clark County for 2017, according to the sheriff's office.