UPDATE: 2 unaccounted for, 5 taken to hospital, 4 remain hospitalized after explosion at Minnehaha Academy

UPDATE:

A section of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis collapsed after an explosion Wednesday morning, and crews are now searching for two people unaccounted for.

Five people were transported to the hospital; one person was evaluated and released, according to the department.

Four people remain at the hospital; one person is in critical condition.

Windows were popped out of frames and ceiling tiles fell down inside the school. Some students were on-hand for extra-curricular activities at the school, though the numbers of students is not believed to have been large.

UPDATE: A section of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis collapsed after an explosion Wednesday morning, and crews are searching for three people who are unaccounted for, although they did not say who those people are.

Bryan Tyner, assistant chief of administration for the Minneapolis Fire Department, said the explosion was the result of a suspected ruptured gas line, which then caught on fire.

Tyner said three people were rescued from the roof. He also said three people were unaccounted for, and it is currently unknown if those individuals are adults or children.

In addition to Minneapolis authorities, medics with the St. Paul Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide aid.

A section of Minnehaha Academy collapsed Wednesday afternoon, Chopper 5 shows.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, crews were responding to the scene at 3100 West River Parkway.

Originally, the Minneapolis Fire Department reported one fatality. However, the department then said that fatality had not been confirmed. People were also trapped in the building, according to authorities.

Minnehaha Academy issued the following statement:

There was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School. Emergency responders are on the scene. This only affects the Upper School. If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more.

Sara Jacobson, executive director of institutional advancement for the school, told KSTP's Todd Wilson there were a dozen students in the gym when the apparent explosion happened. She said those students are OK because the gym was not close to the site of the apparent explosion.

Jacobson said there were faculty from the school in the area of the apparent explosion. She said it is currently unknown if they’re OK.

