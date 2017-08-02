Portage County Crime Stoppers: $50,000 equipment theft

TOWN OF STOCKTON (WAOW) - Portage County Crime Stoppers is searching for the thieves who stole $50,000 worth of construction equipment.

Investigators say Roberts Communications had the machinery parked on Custer Square just off County Highway J on July 15.

"Sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., witnesses in a nearby neighborhood saw the suspects trying to start the machines," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "At the time, they thought workers from Roberts Communications had returned to move the equipment to a new job site. However, they noticed that they had a dickens of a time trying to start the machines and operate them with a stick shift and try to move them."

Here's what was taken:

_A White 2011 Ford E-350 van with the markings of Roberts Communications on the driver and passenger doors.

_A black 26-foot’ Redial trailer with Wisconsin license plate number HR4605.

_A yellow Case CX31B mini-excavator with serial number PW11-31798.

Ten days after the heist, the van was recovered.

"It was found off of Pine Bluff Road and County Highway W in the Township of Texas in Marathon County," Lukas said. "But the trailer and mini-excavator are still missing and it is believed they may possibly be in the Merrill area. The value of the stolen items is estimated at $50,000 and we want to recover it."

If you have any information on this crime contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.