38 Wisconsin communities to receive $16.9M in awards to make street, infrastructure improvements

Dozens of communities throughout Wisconsin are receiving thousands of dollars to help make improvements to their cities.
According to a press release, Gov. Scott Walker announced on Wednesday $16.9 million in community improvement awards will be distributed to 38 cities, towns and villages throughout the dairy state.
Dollars will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and be given through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facility and Planning Funds, which is federal funding that is used to help communities improve streets, infrastructure and community buildings.
In our area, the following cities were selected to receive the community improvement awards:
- City of Antigo- $500,000 for infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Eagle River- $500,000 for infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Greenwood- $500,000 for infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Hatley- $382,250 to redevelop the Veneer Mill site
- Town of Three Lakes- $500,000 for wastewater treatment facility upgrades