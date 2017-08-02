Lincoln County Petsaver: Buddy

MERRILL (WAOW)-- Buddy is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Lincoln County for Wednesday.

Shelter workers in Merrill say they were told the friendly, buff-colored Cocker Spaniel is eight years old. He came to the shelter because his owner had to move into a senior center.

His adoption fee is sponsored, which means he is free to an approved home, and money is available for some dental work Buddy needs.

Since he is a senior dog, shelter volunteers say prospective owners need to be aware of his potential health issues.

For more information on Buddy call 715-536-3459 or check out the shelter web site at www.furrypets.com