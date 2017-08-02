Lincoln County Petsaver: Buddy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver: Buddy

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

MERRILL (WAOW)-- Buddy is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Lincoln County for Wednesday.

Shelter workers in Merrill say they were told the friendly, buff-colored Cocker Spaniel is eight years old. He came to the shelter because his owner had to move into a senior center.

His adoption fee is sponsored, which means he is free to an approved home, and money is available for some dental work Buddy needs.

Since he is a senior dog, shelter volunteers say prospective owners need to be aware of his potential health issues.

For more information on Buddy call 715-536-3459 or check out the shelter web site at www.furrypets.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.