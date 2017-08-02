Wausau man pleads not guilty in policeman dragging incident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man pleads not guilty in policeman dragging incident

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 62-year-old Wausau man accused of dragging a Wausau police officer with his car pleaded not guilty to four felonies Wednesday, according to online Marathon County court records.

A video shows officers trying to remove Bradley Latz from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Cop Shoppe Pub April 27.

An officer is heard ordering Latz outside of his car, fearing he was intoxicated and possibly had suffered a concussion. When an officer reached into the vehicle to remove the keys from the ignition, Latz drove away as the officer hung on for about 15 yards. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Latz led officers on a one-mile pursuit before being arrested, police said.

The four felonies Latz faces are second-degree recklessly endangering safety, drunken driving causing injury, resisting an officer and fleeing an officer, court records said.

No trial date was immediately set.

