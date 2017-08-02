Concussion insurance policy begins for WIAA athletes

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association athletes now have free concussion insurance.

The WIAA is paying for the policy that covers up to $25,000 for the injury and follow-up treatment.

“It came around because three other states were doing some sort of concussion insurance,” WIAA Deputy Director Wade Lebecki said. “The fact that we have some sort of insurance really puts some ease into the parents and their child so they know they do have additional coverage.”

Around 80,000 athletes playing sanctioned sports are included in the policy. This is something area coaches are happy to hear.

“I don't think I've ever coached a season where I didn't see a concussion,” D.C. Everest boys varsity soccer coach Manny Pollak said. “It's a good step.”

The WIAA is the fourth state association in the country to implement a plan like this. The group is spending around $125,000 on the plan.

It is being paid for with money raised during tournaments and through sponsorship.