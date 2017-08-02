6 children in serious condition after chemical leak at North Carolina YMCA pool

DURHAM N.C. (ABC)-- Six children are in serious condition after a sodium hypochlorite leak at a YMCA swimming pool in Durham, North Carolina.

The unintentional leak, which occurred at approximately 3 p.m. at the Downtown Durham YMCA, affected 40 children ages 6 to 12 years old, as well as two adults, according to Durham County Emergency Management.

Six children were taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the additional 34 children and the two adults were transported with non-serious injuries, Durham County Emergency Management said.

Those affected showed symptoms including vomiting, respiratory illness, and skin and eye irritation, according to Durham County Emergency Management.

Sodium hypochlorite is a frequently used as a disinfectant in the maintenance of swimming pools.

"Earlier this afternoon, a lifeguard at our Downtown Durham YMCA reported a strong chemical odor near the pool pump room," the YMCA said in a statement, according to local ABC station WTVD. "YMCA staff immediately contacted EMS. They, in turn contacted the Durham Fire Department who determined that this was a HAZMAT situation."

The pool has been closed, Durham County Emergency Management said. An investigation into the incident is underway.