State bill aims to loosen restrictions on breweries, wineries

There's a new proposal to boost tourism for wineries and breweries in the Badger State.

The bill, titled "Cheers Wisconsin" is aimed to loosen restrictions on companies.

It will do so by doubling production capacity, allowing wineries to stay open until 2 a.m. and increase the number of available liquor licenses for municipalities.

Earlier this year, there was a movement to tighten restrictions on breweries and wineries by inhibiting their distribution process.

The President of Central Waters Brewing Co. Paul Graham said he's happy to see the switch in the minds of the legislators.

"Wisconsin should really be in the forefront on supporting small business," said Graham.

In his mind, it's a step in the right direction for a business that brings a lot of money into Wisconsin.

"Restricting growth for craft breweries right now is just not a wise decision," said Graham. "We are one of the few growing industries in the nation."

Right now the bill is in circulation, and the deadline for co-sponsors to sign is August 11.

There are three state representatives and one state senator on the bill so far.

"It's great to have politicians actually going to bat for the small man down at the capitol," said Graham.

The proposal is expected to be discussed in the fall.