Countdown to Kickoff: SPASH welcomes former Pointers coach Miech to staff

SPASH went 11-2 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2016. Now, the Panthers are adding even more wins and experience to their sideline.

John Miech, the winningest coach in UW-Stevens Point football history, is now a member of SPASH's varsity staff. He joins the team as a quality control coach, and will focus primarily on defense and special teams.

"We're just happy," SPASH head coach Pete McAdams, who played for and coached with Miech and considers him a mentor, said Wednesday. "As a program, SPASH is happy that we're able to get somebody with his experience and his passion for Stevens Point and Stevens Point athletics.

Miech coached UW-Stevens Point for 24 seasons, posting 21 seasons of .500 or better during that time. Since stepping down in 2011, he has been as assistant coach at several colleges, including three years as a linebackers coach at UW-Whitewater. Miech was unavailable for an interview following Wednesday's practice.

SPASH returns just four starters on defense, but is confident Miech will help mold a crew that gave up just 12 points per game in its 11 wins last season.

"We know that he as a lot of knowlege because he had a lot of success at the college level," Panthers nose tackle Adam Colwright said. "He has a lot of knowledge to bring to us and teach us things that we don't know and he's going to help us be a successful defense."

The Panthers open their season on August 18 against Neenah.