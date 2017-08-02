DEVELOPING: Swat situation in Menomonie contained, but police say avoid the area

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Authorities are urging people to avoid an area in Menomonie after a situation unfolded Wednesday evening.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson told our Eau Claire affiliate that the situation on Fryklund Drive is contained, but people should still avoid the area.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said the Eau Claire County Swat Team was on scene. Sheriff Cramer said authorities were trying to make contact with a man living in an apartment in the area, who made threats against his significant other.

Chief Atkinson said police are setting up a media staging area and are planning to provide an update shortly.