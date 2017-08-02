Wausau little league team prepares for regional tournament

The Wausau Nationals little league all-star baseball team heads to Indiana Thursday for the Midwest Regional Tournament. Check out Newsline 9's coverage of their journey to the tournament here.



If they win they would go on to play in the little league World Series.

Wausau Nationals Manager Jeremy Jirschele said it's been 10 years since a Wausau team has gone.

"We just want to have fun and represent Wausau and Wisconsin to the fullest extent that we can," said Jirschele.

"I don't know," said Wausau Nationals player Landon Parlier. "It really hasn't set in yet, but it's pretty exciting that we're going to be on TV to play.. to play little league."

The Wausau Nationals little league team takes on West Side little league from Ohio on Sunday at 4:00 P.M. It's set to air on ESPN-3.