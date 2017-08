By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are moving to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job, putting forth new legislation that aims to ensure the integrity of current and future independent investigations.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware plan to introduce the legislation Thursday.

The bill would allow any special counsel for the Department of Justice to challenge his or her removal in court, and would be retroactive to May 17, 2017 -- the day Mueller was appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Donald Trump's campaign.

Trump has been critical of the former FBI director, and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.