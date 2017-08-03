Gun-toting burglar kicks in door of woman home with newborn

A Milwaukee woman was working at home with her infant son Tuesday afternoon when she heard banging on her front door.

"It was very quick like that and then very fast on the doorbell," she said.

She's asked us not to identify her for her safety. She started snapping pictures of the man and the car she didn't recognize.

"I saw a red car that looked to be like a red Pontiac right in front of my house," she said. "'Oh my God, they're backing into my driveway towards my garage.'"

She called police, rushed to lock her back door and snapped more pictures. This time she spotted a second person, maybe a woman. Then the man started kicking in her back door.

"The only thing I was thinking about was I had to protect my child, and I had to protect my dog, which is like my child," she said.

When he burst through the door, she said he saw her, ran back to his car, and pulled a gun.

"He yelled something along the lines of 'Get back, go back.' I just saw a gun," she said.

Once the burglars took off, the woman learned they had already hit the house next door and the house across the street.

The burglars stole cash and jewelry from the two neighbors. Neither was home at the time. Police have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood, and the woman is sharing her photos on social media to find the intruders.

"It could have went so much worse if they'd gotten into my home," she said. "I had my son here."

Neighbors who spent the day replacing their kicked in doors are asking anyone who recognizes the burglars to contact police.