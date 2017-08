Wausau police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery of Family Video on 6th Street in Wausau Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the video store just before midnight Wednesday.

According to the police department, a man entered the store, flashed a firearm and demanded money. He then left Family Video.

No customers were inside at the time.

The suspect is about 5-foot-2 with a stocky build, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Strobach at (715) 261-7815.