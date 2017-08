A 37-year-old homeless Stevens Point man put a bag containing a dead cat, a loaf of bread and a dollar bill wrapped around a rock into a bank deposit box to "cleanse the bank of fraud," according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Doppsmith is jailed on $1,500 bond after being charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He has pleaded not guilty.

An employee at Associated Bank on Main Street was “very disturbed” by the June 5 incident, the complaint said.

Police say it appeared the cat was dead for some time.

When Doppsmith was stopped by officers, he said the officer was “not a game warden,” he did not recognize his authority and he spit on an officer, the complaint said.

In a separate incident, Doppsmith was accused of setting a tree on fire to help the tree “molt,” court documents said.

Doppsmith faces more than 10 years behind bars if convicted of each charge. His attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.