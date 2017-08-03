August 2017 Jefferson Award winners: Phil and Jill Hiller of Marshfield

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - Phil and Jill Hiller of Marshfield are our Jefferson Award winners for August.

The Hillers are involved in a number of community volunteer projects, including putting up thousands of flags in patriotic displays that began in 2003.

"It started with family, about 10 of us, sisters and sister-in-laws and brothers," Jill Hiller said. "We went out and put 3,000 American flags on streets around the city. After that first time, we had so many people calling us and asking how they could get involved."

The program now involves 330 volunteers, including boy and girl scouts, and has moved beyond Marshfield - to Pittsville, Auburndale, Spencer and Stratford, Phil Hiller said.

"We have grown to 15,000 flags," he said.

The flags to go up on the Sunday prior to the Fourth of July.

"We want to thank God for our freedom and for those folks that have served and are serving in the military. It is a way to give those folks some recognition," Phil Hiller said.

Community members say they look forward to the arrival of the flags.

"It brings everyone together and we work together for a common cause," Jane Anderson of Marshfield said.

The Hillers say it takes about five hours to place the flags.

"There are so many people helping out and business donors giving money," Mrs. Hiller said. "The Marshfield area loves to be involved and loves their patriotism and family activities."

After the flags are up, the volunteers gather at Hiller's True Value Hardware for an old-fashioned chicken dinner.

"It is a nice gathering and a way to thank everyone," the husband said. "We enjoy the sense of community."