Wisconsin Rapids man leads police on a high-speed chase

A man suspected of driving drunk for the fifth time was in the Portage County Jail Thursday after hitting some cars and being chased by police, investigators said.

The 43-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids tried to elude police in a high-spreed chase on state Highway 10 on the city's east side, Assistant Police Chief Michael Rottier said.

The trouble started after the driver struck some cars at the Econo Lodge parking lot about noon.

No one was hurt in the short chase, and the driver was arrested for suspected driving while intoxicated, which would be his fifth offense, Rottier said.

The name of the driver was not released.