A family affair at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

A Stratford grandmother has attended the Wisconsin Valley Fair for over three decades and the tradition continues as her grandchildren now participate.

Shirley Hein grew up on a farm but never had to learn how to show the animals.

"We had to learn to work with the animals," said Hein. "It was something the children had to learn and I had to learn with them, and now they're teaching their children how to work with the animals - never thought we'd see that."

Six of the eight grand kids are showing various animals all week long.

"I'm showing a goat, dairy cow, and a rabbit," said Danielle Soback, of Spencer.

Hein says being involved in a program like 4H is allowing those in her family to learn valuable life lessons like teamwork and how to be good people in the world.

"Something that just sticks with me if just having all of us here," said Hein's daughter, Jackie Soback.

The family says the Wisconsin Valley Fair gets marked on the calendar a year in advance.

The grandchildren say they are determined to keep the tradition alive.

They tell Newsline 9 when they grow up, they want their kids to show animals at the fair as well.