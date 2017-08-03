Police: Man wakes up in woods after his garage catches fire

A 42-year-old man says he doesn't remember how he ended up more than 10 miles from his house after his garage caught fire, Taylor County's chief deputy sheriff said Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Shane Ziegel's house on State Highway 64 in Goodrich on the evening of July 27. Ziegel was not home and was considered missing.

Blood was found leading from the burned garage into the home and more blood was found inside the home, according to new information released by the sheriff's department.

His car was found the next morning, close to 15 miles from his home.

Ziegel was found with minor injuries a short time later “not too far from the woods” where his car was found, Chief Deputy Larry Woebbeking said.

Ziegel told officials he woke up in the woods with no memory of how he got there, Woebbeking said.

“The last memory he has is of two men stopping by his house asking about a vehicle he had parked there,” Woebbeking said in statement. “Ziegel describes the males as white, about 25 to 30 years of age and both were bald.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff's Department: (715) 748-2200.