Crandon businesswoman attends White House discussion

A Crandon businesswoman was invited to attend a discussion on small businesses at the White House this week.

Kristina Pence-Dunow is the president and CEO of Hometown Trolley.

“I got an email that was an invitation from the president's office requesting my attendance to this small business discussion,” she said. “Basically we talked about how they want to help small business grow and lower taxes.”

Pence-Dunow said she felt honored to be selected and although she didn't meet President Trump, she did meet one lawmaker.

“I was able to shake the hand and talk with Marco Rubio about how many trolleys we deliver to the state of Florida,” she said.

The invitation is just one of Pence-Dunow's awards in 2017. In May, she was named Wisconsin's small business person of the year.

Hometown Trolley builds trolleys from the ground up for cities and companies in the U.S. and abroad. Right now, 2017 is on track to be the company's most successful year.

“We have developed it from a handful of trolleys a year,” she said. “Up to producing 80 approaching 100 units a year.”

The company also recently added plans for a bus production line.

“To know that we've made this type of business work in the Northwoods with limited resources for that type of manufacturing, it's great,” she said.

The business hopes to expand in Crandon in the coming months.