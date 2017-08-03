Countdown to Kickoff: Abbotsford hopes to reload after losing top two rushers

Brock Halopka and Ethan Kramas, both of whom have gone on to play at UW-Stout, combined for nearly 3,000 yards of offense in 2016. Now Abbotsford must find a way to replace that production.More >>
The Lumberjacks haven't won a game since 2014, but they hope all those struggles are behind them as they have drastically changed their schedule this season.More >>
John Miech, the winningest coach in UW-Stevens Point football history, joins SPASH in 2017 as a quality control coach.More >>
The new era at D.C. Everest has officially begun as longtime assistant coach and DCE alumnus Tim Strehlow brings a new attitude as the Evergreens new head coach.More >>
Marathon isn't blessed with much size, so they will focus on out-running their opponents in 2017.More >>
The battle between Marquette and Wisconsin for one of the top forwards in the country came to an end last night. SPASH's Joey Hauser announced he would join the Golden Eagles on the court for the 2018 season.More >>
Four-star forward Joey Hauser, who has helped lead SPASH to three state championships in three years, will join his older brother Sam at Marquette beginning in the 2018-'19 season.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
