Curious little boy visits area businesses, stops at Newsline 9

Newsline 9 had a special visitor Thursday night!

Meet 4-year-old Alistair Doxtator, a curious little boy who is ready to learn.

His mom, Elizabeth, reached out to people in the Wausau Online Garage Sale group on Facebook last month. She posted, "my son is going through a phase where he wants to meet people with different vehicles or jobs." The community responded!

Alistair has been to the fire department, a gas station, farms and now Newsline 9. He got a full tour of the station and the WAOW live truck.

Elizabeth said in the post, "early education is important!" She said she wants him to be able to learn about the things he is interested in and this is a great way to do it.

Alistair still has several stops to make, including a pizza restaurant.