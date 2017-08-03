Abbotsford immigrant family reacts to new immigration proposal

Central Wisconsin immigrant families are frustrated with President Donald Trump's latest push to reduce legal immigration.

The bill would favor highly skilled workers, people with advanced degrees and English speakers. It would put less emphasis on family ties.

Sandra Melgarejo, a Mexican immigrant who lives in central Wisconsin, said her parents came to America with no degree and without speaking English.

"Wisconsin has just been home to us," said Sandra. "They have no degrees, but they work, they work for what they have."

Her family came to the states nearly two decades ago working on dairy farms.

"My parents came in, I do believe 2000, and they came here originally just to work," said Sandra. "We have moved around many times, I think over 10 times we've moved."

Now, they own a small bakery in Abbotsford.

"She actually self taught herself how to make bread and stuff," said Sandra about her mom.

But the future is uncertain for the family after President Trump's backing of the latest immigration proposal.

"A lot of people will suffer," said Sandra. "You hear your parents worried about it. If they take all of us away, what's going to be left, it's going to be a dead town."

Sandra said her family has worked hard for everything they have the last two decades.

The proposal is being backed by two Republicans, however already drawing criticism in Congress.