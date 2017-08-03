Countdown to Kickoff: Amherst not focusing on 3-peat, just sticking to the basics

In 2016 it took a game-winning field goal to win the state championship. The year before, they won in dominating fashion. So in 2017, it's expected for Amherst football to think 3-peat. Right?

"No. Not really to be honest with you," head coach Mike Lusic said. "I mean I know it's the expectations and the truth is it's a grind every year. Now we're on the map. I'd rather be chased than chase someone else."

With just a handful of starters returning, it's up to 19 seniors to lead the program back to the promise land.

"We're definitely going to lean on them this year," Lusic said. "I believe that every year. Every year we've been in the playoffs it's been the seniors that carry us."

It all starts under center with Marcus Glodowski who is taking over the reigns in his first season as the team's quarterback after playing defensive back and wide receiver last year.

"He's a tremendous athlete," the head coach said. "He's got speed. He's got quickness. He's got a great arm. He spent a lot of time in the weight room this off season to get (in game shape)."

"I love having the ball in my hand," the QB said. "I always loved to have the ball in my hand and now I get to do that so I'm excited."

