GOP lawmakers push gun safety class bill

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
MADISON (AP) -
Two Republican legislators are trying to persuade a committee to approve their bill to create gun safety courses in Wisconsin high schools. The bill calls for the state superintendent to work with the Department of Natural Resources or police or an organization that specializes in firearms safety or certifies firearm instructors to develop the curriculum for an elective class on gun safety. Live ammunition wouldn't be allowed.
Rep. Ken Skowronski told the Assembly education committee during a packed public hearing Thursday that the bill would help students who participate on their schools' trap and target shooting teams understand safety and how guns work. Rep. Joel Kleefisch stressed the bill doesn't mandate schools offer the courses.
The Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, the Madison school district and the League of Women Voters all have registered in opposition. The Safari Club and Wisconsin FORCE, a group of gun and firing range owners, have registered in support.
Lawmakers in Idaho and North Carolina are considering similar bills.
