Motorcycle officer thrown from bike in hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — A police officer was hurt Thursday morning after being thrown from his motorcycle in a hit-and-run crash on the city's west side, police said.

A spokesperson said two motorcycle officers tried to stop a vehicle that was seen speeding over the North 27th Street viaduct approaching West St. Paul Avenue at about 9:40 a.m.

People in that vehicle were said to be "acting suspiciously" as they spoke with occupants of a second vehicle.

The officers tried to stop the first vehicle when the second vehicle struck the officer on the motorcycle, throwing him from the bike.

Both vehicles then took off, police said.

Holly Brown heard the screech.

"I heard a horrific noise," said Brown, who ran outside her office.

"The officer and the bike had been - he flew on the bike into the brick wall of the day care center across the street," she said.

Brown said the officer was able to get up by himself. An ambulance took him to the hospital.

"I'm stepping on my heart right now because I just hope the officer's OK" she said.

Police immediately began reviewing video of the crash captured by surveillance cameras at nearby businesses.

The injured officer, a 54-year-old man with more than 15 years of service, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were said to be not life-threatening.

No one was in custody as of 4:30 p.m.