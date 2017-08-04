Dunkin' Donuts is considering a name change - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dunkin' Donuts is considering a name change

Posted:
By ShirJia Bielefeld, Wake Up Wisconsin Producer
Connect

Dunkin Brands--the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts--is thinking about dropping the donuts...

Not to worry, the sugary treats will still be in stores, but not in the store's name.

The company is testing out a few locations just called "Dunkin."

The goal--to get customers to think of the restaurant as a destination for coffee.

A final decision on the name change won't come until next year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.