$10K Giveaway qualifier - August 3

By Camille DuPuis, Quintern
WAOW -

The 10k Tundraland Home Makeover Giveaway qualifier for Thursday, August 3, 2017 is Michelle Heuser.

Each qualifier will receive a $100 Gift Card to the Packer Pro Shop that will be given out August 25 when the winner of the grand prize is chosen on Wake Up Wisconsin. All qualifiers must be present to win.

Congratulations to Michelle! 

Check Wake Up Wisconsin tomorrow to see if you're a qualifier!

