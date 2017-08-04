UPDATE: Medical issue caused man to crash into McDill Pond - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Medical issue caused man to crash into McDill Pond

Posted:
By Camille DuPuis, Quintern
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: Stevens Point Police say that a medical issue is to blame for the car that crashed into McDill Pond Wednesday afternoon.

The 54-year-old man driving the car was rescued and treated for minor injuries. 

