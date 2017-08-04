Taylor Swift to testify in civil lawsuit - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Taylor Swift to testify in civil lawsuit

Posted:

(CNN)-- Singer Taylor swift is expected to be in a Denver courtroom on Monday to testify in a disc jockey's civil lawsuit.

Pre-trial legal documents say Swift will testify that David Mueller groped her backstage at one of her concerts back in 2013.

Mueller lost his job.

The radio station that employed him said Mueller violated the morality clause of his contract.

Now, Mueller is suing Swift, the singer's mother and others, saying they falsely accused him of sexual assault.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

        

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.