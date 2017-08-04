Taylor Swift to testify in civil lawsuit

(CNN)-- Singer Taylor swift is expected to be in a Denver courtroom on Monday to testify in a disc jockey's civil lawsuit.

Pre-trial legal documents say Swift will testify that David Mueller groped her backstage at one of her concerts back in 2013.

Mueller lost his job.

The radio station that employed him said Mueller violated the morality clause of his contract.

Now, Mueller is suing Swift, the singer's mother and others, saying they falsely accused him of sexual assault.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday.