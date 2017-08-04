Wausau man, 20, pleads not guilty in teen sex assault

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 20-year-old Wausau man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the back seat of a car pleaded not guilty to two felonies Friday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Nicky Groo is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old and child enticement in the Oct. 30 incident in a rural area outside of Weston. The then-15-year-old victim described Groo as the older brother of her ex-boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

No trial date was immediately set.

According to the complaint, the girl told investigators Groo and another male picked her up in a car, they drove to a secluded area and smoked some pot before Groo got into the back seat of the car, pulled her pants down and used his hand to assault her.

The girl said she started screaming and Groo "got scared and stopped' although he was "laughing like a maniac," the complaint said.

The 28-year-old male who was driving the car told investigators the incident was "all consensual" and the girl never screamed and he did not hear "no," the complaint said. He said he didn't remember the pair smoking pot that night and he knew the girl was too young to legally consent to sex.

Asked what he heard, the eyewitness said "just her moaning and a lot of kissing," the complaint said.

