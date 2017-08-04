Countdown to Kickoff: Antigo looks to build on 2016 success, aims for outright conference championship

"One town. One team. One family. One goal."

That's the motto for Antigo high school's 2017 football season.

"I've seen a lot of confidence," third year head coach Tom Schofield said. "We have a big senior class this year and they've been here."

In 2016, Antigo found much success compiling a 7-4 record including a playoff win against Fox Valley Lutheran. But this year it's all about taking the next step.

And the athletes Schofield can use at his disposal are talented and experienced.

"We have a lot of two three sport athletes," he said. "They're competing in and out all summer. They're getting pulled in each direction. Whether they were doing hockey tournaments, basketball tournaments, on the baseball field they were competing and that's what we want to bring to the football field."

The Red Robbins begin the season with a pair of home games against Berlin on Aug. 18 and Stratford a week later.