Countdown to Kickoff: Ground game a focal point for Mosinee football in 2017

Since this time last year, Craig Martens admits he's come a long way.

"It was a huge experience year for me, I learned a lot," Mosinee high school's second year head coach said. "I put a lot of time in during the off season. Learned from mistakes and kept growing."

"I definitely feel a lot stronger coming into year two. The guys are becoming more familiar with my style. Getting to know the team and building that unity."

The former Indians standout is continuing to rebuild a program that last appeared in the state playoffs in 2005 when he still donned the purple and white.

While making state is a lofty goal for a team that won just two games, the biggest focus of training camp so far has been on the offensive line. The group returns most of the 2016 core and, coupled with off season workouts, is ready to hit the ground running in a few weeks.

"They're the main ingredient to that cookie," Martens said of his o-line.

"Without them (the offense) falls apart."

Martens' signal caller, Ben Vandehey, is also in his second season as the full-time quarterback. With an entire year to work together and learn from mistakes, Martens' feels comfortable his QB can help their program improve.

"Week One Ben Vandehey last year compared to Week One Ben Vandehey this year is going to be a very different player. His confidence is up, his leadership is up and he realizes a lot of the areas that he needs to improve. He's been working really hard with the coaches."

"This year I've been focusing on finding my receivers faster, knowing all the calls and being as confident as I can with myself," the QB said.

The Indians open the 2017 campaign on the road at Marathon on Friday Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m. The team's home opener is the following week against Onalaska.

