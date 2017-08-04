Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10 in coaches poll - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10 in coaches poll

The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (49)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Florida State (4)

4. USC

5. Clemson (7)

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Miami

19. Kansas State

20. West Virginia

21. South Florida

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Utah

