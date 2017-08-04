Great Lakes Regional schedule: Wausau Little League All-Stars gear up for regionals

The Wausau National Little League All-Stars are one round away from becoming the first time in Wisconsin history to make the Little League World Series. During the first two weeks of July, the team went 4-1 to win the Disctrict 5 championship. Then, the team traveled to West Bend to compete in the state tournament. Following two losses to open up, the team rallied to win five straight to take home the crown. Now, they are one of six state champions vying for a spot in Williamsport, Pa.

Ohio: Hamilton West Side LL

Indiana: New Albany LL

Illinois: Hinsdale LL

Michigan: Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores LL

Wisconsin: Wausau National LL

Kentucky: Lexington Eastern LL

Opening Round (Sunday, Aug. 6):

Game 1 - Hamilton West Side (Ohio) versus Wausau National (Wisconsin) (3:00 p.m., ESPN3)

Game 2 - New Albany (Indiana) versus Lexington Eastern (Kentucky) (6:00 p.m., ESPN3)



Winner's Bracket Semifinals (Monday, Aug. 7):

Game 3 - Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores (Michigan) versus Winner 1 (9:00 a.m., ESPN3)

Game 4 - Hinsdale (Illinois) versus Winner 2 (12:00 p.m., ESPN3)



Elimination Bracket Quarterfinals (six teams remain) (Tuesday, Aug. 8):

Game 5 - Loser 1 versus Loser 4 (elim.) (9:00 a.m., ESPN3)

Game 6 - Loser 2 versus Loser 3 (elim.) (6:00 p.m., ESPN3)



Winner's Bracket Final (Wednesday, Aug. 9):

Game 7 - Winner 3 versus Winner 4 (1:00 p.m., ESPN3) (Winner advances to championship game)



Elimination Bracket Semifinal (four teams remain) (Thursday, Aug. 10):

Game 8 - Winner 5 versus Winner 6 (elim.) (4:00 p.m., ESPN)



Elimination Bracket Final (three teams remain) (Friday, Aug. 11):

Game 9 - Loser 7 versus Winner 8 (elim.) (4:00 p.m., ESPN) (Winner advances to championship game)

Championship Game (Saturday, Aug. 12)

Game 10 - Winner 7 versus Winner 9 (TITLE) (4:00 p.m., ESPN) (Winner advances to the Little League World Series)